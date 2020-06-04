92 fresh coronavirus cases reported in Udupi district

92 fresh coronavirus cases reported in Udupi district

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Jun 04 2020, 23:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2020, 00:27 ist
Representative image (iStock photo)

The district reported fresh 92 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, which is highest ever in the state.

The total number of cases testing positive to coronavirus is 564. Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadheesh said that all the infected patients who tested positive were from Mumbai. Out of 92, one patient was from Dakshina Kannada (DK).

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

82 patients recovered

The DK administration was informed and the patient will be sent back to Dakshina Kannada. Among the 92 patients, 13 were women. Out of 92, five people had symptoms and were admitted to T M A Pai COVID-19 hospital for treatment. While others were admitted in the government hospitals. He said that 82 patients had recovered and were discharged.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
COVID-19
Dakshina Kannada
Coronavirus
Karnataka

What's Brewing

1 out of 3 Indians watches online video: Google

1 out of 3 Indians watches online video: Google

Russia struggles to clean up Arctic river fuel spill

Russia struggles to clean up Arctic river fuel spill

Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Washington DC desecrated

Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Washington DC desecrated

Can taking hydroxychloroquine prevent COVID-19?

Can taking hydroxychloroquine prevent COVID-19?

India loses 750 tigers in the last eight years

India loses 750 tigers in the last eight years

 