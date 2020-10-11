9,523 new Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, 75 fatalities

Karnataka posted 9,523 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 75 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 7.10 lakh and the toll to 9,966, the health department said on Sunday. The day also saw 10,107 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of 9,523 new cases reported on Sunday, 4,623 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

As of October 11 evening, cumulatively 7,10,309 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 9,966 deaths and 5.80 lakh discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 1.20 lakh active cases, 1.19 lakh patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 904 are in ICU. Out of the 75 deaths reported on Sunday, 24 are from Bengaluru urban, followed by Mysuru 11, Kolar 7, Dakshina Kannada 5, Chikkamagaluru, Dharwad and Tumakuru 3 and others.

Most of the dead are either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounts for 4,623, Mysuru 541, Hassan 463, Chitradurga 378, Belagavi 331, Tumakuru 285, Mandya 267, Dakshina Kannada 265, Ballari 226, followed by others.

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 2,81,557 infections, followed by Mysuru 42,064 and Ballari 34,431. A total of over 59.52,223 samples have been tested so far, out of which 99,923 were tested on Sunday alone, and 38,731 among them were rapid antigen tests.