9,725 cases new Covid-19 cases, 70 deaths in Karnataka

Karnataka reported 9,725 new Covid cases and 70 deaths. This took the active case tally to 1,01,626. This is the second time in the past few days when the active cases in the state have been above the one-lakh mark.

The total discharges were 6,583. Many districts reported zero discharges. It is unknown if this is because of lack of discharge reports being submitted by government medical officers or if there were genuinely no recoveries in Bagalkot, Belagavi, Ballari, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru and 12 other districts.

The total number of recoveries are now more than 3.75 lakh. The death toll is 7,536, excluding 19 deaths due to non-Covid causes. The total number of positive cases are more than 4.84 lakh. As many as 818 patients are in the ICUs across the state, with 267 in Bengaluru Urban alone. A total of 70,981 tests were done, with 34,336 tests being rapid antigen tests.

Bengaluru accounted for 3,571 new cases and 27 deaths, taking the active cases to 39,472 and death toll to 2,522. Mysuru reported 748 cases, Dakshina Kannada 466, Tumakuru 401 and Ballari 381.