99 cases in state in the 30-40 age group: Minister S Suresh Kumar

Ninety-nine cases in Karnataka are in the age group of 30-40, said Minister S Suresh Kumar, in-charge of daily Covid-19 media briefings.

Karnataka saw a double-digit rise on Monday as the state saw 18 new cases taking the total tally to 408. As many as 112 patients have been discharged till now and there have been 16 deaths. Out of 18, 11 are from Vijayapura, five from Gulbarga, one each from Bidar and Gadag.

"Out of 408 cases, 99 are in the age group of 30-40 years, 96 in 20-30 years, 56 in 40-50 years, 48 in 60-70 years, 44 in 50-60 years, and 32 in 10-20 years. Our fatality rate is high only because 80% of the 16 deaths are above 60 years of age. In fact, 11 of them had a severe acute respiratory illness (SARI)," Kumar said.

"So far, there are 10 Covid-free districts in Karnataka: Chamrajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Hassan, Haveri, Kolar, Koppal, Raichur, Shivamogga, Yadgir and Ramanagara. Also, in the past 32 days, Kodagu has remained virus-free. Chitradurga has remained free of the virus for 26 days, Davanagere (25 days), and Udupi (22 days)," he said.