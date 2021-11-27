99 more test Covid-19 positive in Dharwad medical college taking tally to 281

99 more tested positive in Dharwad's SDM College of Medical Sciences late Friday, taking the total number of coronavirus infections in the institution to 281.

However, of the 281 cases, only 6 patients are symptomatic, District Collector Nitish Patil told news agency ANI.

As soon as the Dharwad medical college emerged as a super spreader, the district administration ordered shutting down of the OPD and banned the entry of visitors and inpatients’ attendants. Arrangements were made to collect throat swabs of the patients besides nearly 500 medical students and 3,000 staffers at the hospital.

More to follow...

