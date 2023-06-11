Dissenting voices slam K'taka free bus ride for women

'A drain on exchequer': Dissenting voices slam Karnataka free bus ride for women

However, most women hailed the scheme. It was a moment they had been anxiously waiting for

Sujay B M
Sujay B M, DHNS, Bengaluru
  Jun 11 2023
  updated: Jun 12 2023
Women travel by the 'Shakti' bus from the Kempegowda Bus Terminal in Bengaluru on Sunday. DH Photo/Kishor Kumar Bolar

The free bus travel scheme for women had its share of criticism, with detractors calling it 'imprudent'. 

"We are not beneficiaries of this scheme because we are from the coast where private buses clearly outnumber state-run buses. The scheme will drain the exchequer and comes at a time when KSRTC is struggling to make ends meet," said a woman from Kundapura, Udupi. 

Dr Suneetha, a college professor, agreed. "Women who can afford to pay also get the ticket for free. That's not right. There are other ways of helping the poor. The government can increase their wages." 

However, most women hailed the scheme. It was a moment they had been anxiously waiting for. 

Women gathered in big numbers at the Kempegowda Bus Station, Majestic, around 1 pm to herald the momentous occasion. 

A woman from Belagavi, who wished not to be named, said: "I come from another part of the state. Women voted in big numbers for the Congress and we are happy to see the guarantees being rolled out," she said. 

She could now travel from Belagavi to Bengaluru without paying anything, she added. 

Rashida came all the way from Bidar. She was sceptical about the scheme being economically feasible in the long term. "They shouldn't stop it midway or else people will get angry," she said. 

Rajamma, a senior citizen from Palace Guttahalli, felt that the scheme would help ease the financial burden on the poor. 

Bus conductors were optimistic about the potential of the plan. "We may have to wait for a day or two to see how the scheme works. But I feel that with each passing day, awareness will increase and more women will benefit," the conductor said. 

Several men, including some BJP supporters, supported the scheme. "I am a BJP supporter but this is a welcome scheme as it helps working women. Such a daunting scheme may have been difficult had anyone else been at the helm but Siddaramaiah is financially prudent, he will pull it off," said Samiullah, of Thippagondanahalli. 

 

