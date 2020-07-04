A new Rs 200-cr K'taka complex in Tirumala soon

An agreement between the Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka governments has cleared the way for the construction of an expansive guesthouse in Tirumala for the devotees from Karnataka.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams would build a modern pilgrim accommodation complex with amenities like a Kalyana Mantapam on a 7.5-acre plot at a cost of Rs 200 crore to be funded by the Karnataka government.

On Friday, TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy met Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in Bengaluru to resolve the long pending-issue over the Karnataka choultries.

“While constructions would be on five-acre extent, about two acres facing the back Mada (temple car) street would be left open or could be used for landscaping or parking like purposes. This space is to help evacuate devotees to safety in case of any contingency during mega events like the Brahmotsavams,” Reddy told DH.

Located at a prime spot on the hill - backside of the Lord Venkateshwara temple - the Karnataka choultries is a landmark. But the old buildings are allegedly not being managed properly for some time. A plan to build a new complex has been stuck for many years because of legal hurdles, TTD officials said.

“But the issue pending for 15 years has now ended with the initiatives of our CM Jaganmohan Reddy and Karnataka CM. The Karnataka government would soon submit a building plan, according to their requirements, for the approval of TTD Board. Thereafter, Karnataka would deposit Rs 200 crore with the TTD to take up the construction,” Reddy said.

During the coming Sravana maasam (August), Chief Minister Yediyurappa will attend the foundation stone laying ceremony for which he would invite Andhra Pradesh chief minister, the TTD chairman said. The 7.5-acre land is on lease to Karnataka.

“For transparency in allotting sites for the construction of rest houses in Tirumala, we will enable an online bidding process soon,” Reddy said.