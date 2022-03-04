A politically correct budget that rights the 'wrongs'

Reparation is seemingly obvious in Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s maiden Budget that contains some ‘damage control’ measures in the run-up to the 2023 Assembly polls.

One such measure is the establishment of schools named after social reformer Narayana Guru, whose exclusion from the Republic Day parade is said to have hurt the BJP.

“In memory of Sri Narayana Guru - messiah of humanity and equality, Sri Narayana Guru Residential School will be started, one each in the districts of Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Shivamogga,” Bommai said in his budget speech.

The BJP had to face a lot of flak for the Centre’s decision to exclude Kerala’s tableau featuring Guru from the Republic Day parade.

Bommai has also tried to address another area of concern - stray cattle, which is already a major poll issue in Uttar Pradesh.

That cows will be abandoned to roam the streets in an election year is a possibility staring the BJP government, which imposed a blanket ban on cattle slaughter early last year.

“For the first time in the state, the government will launch ‘Punyakoti Dattu Yojane’ to encourage public and the private institutions to adopt cows in the goshalas by paying Rs 11,000 annually,” Bommai said.

In addition, the CM said the number of state-run goshalas will be increased.

“Our government has given more importance to the preservation of cattle resources. In this background, the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020, has been implemented last year. For effective implementation of this Act, the number of goshalas will be increased from the present 31 to 100. For this purpose, Rs 50 crore will be provided,” Bommai said.

In the aftermath of the hijab controversy, Bommai has reached out to the minorities, especially Muslims.

“Multiple residential schools operating in a single place under various schemes of the Minority Welfare Department will be merged. At least one school in each district will be upgraded to PU college and modernized by providing smart classes, computer and science labs,” he said.

“These schools would be renamed as ‘APJ Abdul Kalam Residential School’ and action will be taken to obtain CBSE accreditation. A total amount of Rs 25 crore is allocated for this purpose.”

Check out the latest videos from DH: