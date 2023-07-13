Aadhaar seeding not mandatory for Gruha Lakshmi scheme

Aadhaar seeding not mandatory for Karnataka's Gruha Lakshmi scheme

Application process for the scheme is likely to start from July 16. 

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 13 2023, 23:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2023, 09:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The state Cabinet on Thursday decided to allow applications for Gruha Lakshmi scheme even if Aadhaar numbers of the woman head of the family are not seeded with bank accounts. 

According to sources, the decision to accommodate such cases came after concerns that about 22 lakh potential beneficiaries having not linked Aadhaar with bank accounts. 

Also Read | Karnataka Budget gives Rs 17,500 cr for ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme

The Cabinet, in a meeting on Thursday, is also believed to have approved to bring an amendment to the Code of Civil Procedure to fast track pending cases involving BPL families. 

A government litigation management bill to fix accountability for legal counsels handling government cases, a Cabinet sub-committee to ascertain progress of works under Article 371-J, release of 63 prisoners for good conduct, an amendment to Karnataka Cooperative societies Act for implementing Vaidyanathan committee recommendations, land acquisition for layout construction in an extent of 111 acres of government land near Hosakote in Bengaluru Rural are believed to be among the other agendas discussed in the cabinet.

