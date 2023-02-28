AAP’s Bhaskar Rao to join BJP?

Rao, who resigned from the IPS and joined AAP in April last year, was recently appointed as the party’s manifesto committee chairperson

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 28 2023, 18:24 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2023, 18:31 ist
Bhaskar Rao with Revenue Minister R Ashoka. Credit: Special arrangement

Former Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao is said to be exploring a political career with the BJP, which could deal a blow to the prospects of a fledgling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). 

Rao, who resigned from the IPS and joined AAP in April last year, was recently appointed as the party’s manifesto committee chairperson. He is one of AAP’s prominent faces in Karnataka where the Arvind Kejriwal-led party wants to be a force to reckon with. 

On Tuesday, Rao met Revenue Minister R Ashoka, sparking speculation about his political future. Rao was commissioner for transport and road safety between 2008 and 2011 when Ashoka was the transport minister. According to sources, Rao has also met Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. 

Sources close to Rao confirmed that he could be on his way out of AAP due to “stagnation” and “refusal to grow”.

AAP is banking on Rao to be its candidate in the Basavanagudi Assembly constituency against BJP’s incumbent LA Ravi Subramanya. MLC UB Venkatesh is likely to be the Congress candidate. 

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka News
AAP
BJP
Bhaskar Rao

