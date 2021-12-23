Abatement does not annihilate abetment, rules Karnataka HC

The High Court of Karnataka has held that 'abatement does not annihilate abetment', and ordered the continuation of trial against the wife of a public servant in a case arising out of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PC Act).

The CBI had registered a DN case against M Selvakumar, who worked as Deputy Director (Research) Training Centre, Central Coffee Research Institute at Balehonnur. Before the charge sheet could be filed and charges framed by the CBI special court, Selvakumar passed away on March 29, 2017.

The prosecution case was that his wife V M Saraswathi had abetted her husband to commit the offence to purchase movable and immovable properties in her name.

Saraswathi moved an application before the CBI special court seeking discharge from the case. She contended that though abetment is a standalone offence, it cannot be continued against her in the light of the principal offender having died and the proceedings against him having abated. By an order dated June 6, 2018, the CBI special court accepted that the charges of abetment cannot stand. However, it directed framing of charges under Section 13 (1) (e) of PC Act against Saraswathi.

Saraswathi moved the high court challenging framing of additional charges. Meanwhile, the CBI also moved the high court stating that abetment charges could not have been quashed. The court partly allowed the petitions and quashed the orders of the CBI special court framing additional charges against Saraswathi.

Citing several judgements, Justice M Nagaprasanna said that the death of the husband during trial before the charges are framed will not result in the closure of the trial against the co-accused. “The question that had arisen for consideration is answered in the peculiar facts of this case holding that abatement does not annihilate abetment".

Watch latest videos by DH here: