ABVP leaders targetting me, says varsity VC

The vice chancellor of Vijayanagara Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Prof M S Subhash has written to the Governor alleging that the local leaders of Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) were targetting him in connection with appointments to the varsity.

“The ABVP leaders, who represent the BJP, are making baseless allegations about irregularities in appointments to the university. I belong to a Scheduled Caste and they have launched an operation against me. They have not realised that in their efforts to tarnish my image they are also bringing disrepute to the university,” the VC has said in his letter dated June 3, 2019, a copy of which had been marked to the President and prime minister.

The ABVP had recently submitted a complaint to the Governor listing out 19 “irregularities” in appointments to the university. The VC, in his letter, has stated that ABVP leader Adaviswamy figures in the local rowdy list.

“Another leader, Malleshi, wanted to supply water through tanker to the university. But we did not accept his offer. He succeeded in nominating Doddabasavanagouda to the Syndicate,” the letter says.

Prof Subhash told DH that he was deeply disappointed by the efforts to tarnish his image and hence he had marked a copy of his reply to the President and prime minister.