ACB complaint against KSOU VC, Registrar, others

The complaint alleges irregularities by KSOU Vice-Chancellor and others in connection with appointing staff and procuring vehicles for the university

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jan 19 2022, 22:07 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2022, 23:24 ist
The administrative building of Karnataka State Open University on Hunsur Road in Mysuru. Credit: DH File Photo

Mysuru Samskrithika mattu Shaikshanika Vikasa Vedike president Varuna Mahesh has filed a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) against Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) Vice-Chancellor S Vidyashankar, Registrar R Rajanna and others in connection with the alleged irregularities at the varsity.  

Mahesh has been alleging irregularities by the Vice-Chancellor and others in connection with appointing staff and procuring vehicles for the university.

