ACB complaint against KSOU VC, Registrar, others

Mysuru Samskrithika mattu Shaikshanika Vikasa Vedike president Varuna Mahesh has filed a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) against Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) Vice-Chancellor S Vidyashankar, Registrar R Rajanna and others in connection with the alleged irregularities at the varsity.
Mahesh has been alleging irregularities by the Vice-Chancellor and others in connection with appointing staff and procuring vehicles for the university.
