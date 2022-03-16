ACB raids 18 government officials across Karnataka in DA case

ACB raids 18 govt officials across Karnataka in DA case

The searches were conducted in around 75 places by a team of 400 ACB sleuths

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 16 2022, 09:50 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2022, 09:50 ist
So far, the officials have found a large quantity of gold jewellery, property documents and Sandalwood. Credit: ACB officials

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Wednesday has been conducting raids across Karnataka against 18 government officials working in different establishments with respect to disproportionate assets (DA) case.

The searches are being conducted in around 75 places by a team of 400 ACB sleuths, including 100 officers and 300 staff in the residences of the officials and their offices. Based on the complaints by the public about the irregularities in various government establishments, the ACB officials conducted preliminary inquiry and registered a case of DA.

The details of the officials on whom the ACB conducting the searches are Gnanendra Kumar, Additional Commissioner, Transport, Road Transport and Safety, Bengaluru; Rakesh Kumar, Town Planning, BD; Ramesh Kankatte, Range Forest Officer (RFO), Social Forestry Wing, Karnataka Forest Department, Yadgir district; Basavaraj Shekar Reddy Patil, Executive Engineer (EE), Kaujalagi Division, Gokak in Belagavi; Basava kumar S Annigeri, Shirastedar, DC office, Gadag; Gapinath Sa N Malagi, Project Manager, Nirmiti Kendra, Vijayapura; B K Shivakumar, Additional Director, Industries and Commerce, Bengaluru; Shivanand P Sharanappa Khedagi, RFO, Badami in Bagalkot; Manjunath, Assistant commissioner, Ramanagar; Srinivas, General Manager, Social welfare Department; Maheshwarappa, District Environmental Officer, Davangere; Krishnan AE, APMC, Haveri; Chaluvaraj, Excise Inspector, Gundlupet Taluk in Chamarajanagar district; Girish, Assistant Engineer, National Highway Sub division; Balakrishna H N, Police Inspector, Vijayanagara Police Station. Mysuru; Gavirangappa, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), PWD, Chikkamagaluru; Ashok Reddy Patil, AEE, Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam limited, Devadurga in Raichur and Daya Sunder Raju, AEE, KPTCL, Dakshina Kannada.

So far, the officials have found a large quantity of gold jewellery, property documents and Sandalwood.

The searches are continuing. 

Anti Corruption Bureau
Karnataka
Disproportionate Assets
India News

