ACB raids: Land records worth Rs 100 cr seized in BDA

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has seized property records worth Rs 100 crore on suspicion of misappropriation from the offices of the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) while conducting raids till late Friday.

ACB confirmed that the raids continued on Saturday and the BDA officers will be inquired and questioned based on the evidence gathered.

The team of more than 75, conducted simultaneous raids on offices of deputy secretaries, special land acquisition officers and others located in the premises, based on tip-off that BDA officers were indulging in huge misappropriation, fabricating with land records and creation of fake documents in exchange of huge bribes.

Sources said that the BDA officers have issued documents to various persons on a single property and allotted 35 sites to a private institution near K.R. Puram.

The officers have also detected illegal allotments of BDA sites. There are major allegations of rampant corruption in the land acquisition process.

The raids will continue on Saturday also, officers will be questioned based on the evidence gathered since Friday. The BDA is the planning authority for Bengaluru. The BDA acquires land in and around Bengaluru city and develops residential layouts and commercial buildings. Further investigation is on.

