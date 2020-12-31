ACB raids premises of Hosapete sub-registrar

ACB raids premises of Hosapete sub-registrar

  • Dec 31 2020, 22:59 ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2020, 23:16 ist
The anti-corruption bureau officials search the house of sub-registrar Prabhakar Mathad at Basaveshwar Nagar in Hosapete on Thursday. Credit: DH Photo

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) sleuths on Thursday raided the premises of Hosapete Sub-registrar Prabhakar Mathad in the town as well as those of his relative in Kudligi.

The teams, led by Superintendent of Police (ACB) Gurunath B Mattur, simultaneously raided the sub-registrar office and the Basaveshwar Nagar house of the officer and examined the
documents.

A team also searched the house of Mathad’s father-in-law in Kudligi.

According to sources, the ACB cops raided the officer on charges of having disproportionate assets.

Anti-Corruption Bureau
Karnataka

