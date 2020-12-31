ACB raids premises of Hosapete sub-registrar

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) sleuths on Thursday raided the premises of Hosapete Sub-registrar Prabhakar Mathad in the town as well as those of his relative in Kudligi.

The teams, led by Superintendent of Police (ACB) Gurunath B Mattur, simultaneously raided the sub-registrar office and the Basaveshwar Nagar house of the officer and examined the

documents.

A team also searched the house of Mathad’s father-in-law in Kudligi.

According to sources, the ACB cops raided the officer on charges of having disproportionate assets.