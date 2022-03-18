ACB searches on premises of 18 officials continue for second day

Continuing the searches in places belonging to 18 alleged corrupt government officials, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials have calculated the approximate percentage of the disproportionate assets (DA) of all the officials they raided on Wednesday. The searches continued on Thursday.

A team investigating the assets of J Gnanendra Kumar, additional commissioner, road safety, transport, Bengaluru, on Thursday, raided a house belonging to him in Manyata Tech Park, 20 guntas land in Jala Hobli.

They have also seized a car, 413 grams of gold jewellery, 5.5 grams of diamond, 4.46 kg of silver articles, Rs 2.8 lakh in cash, Rs 8 lakh balance in different bank accounts and Rs 16.3 lakh worth household articles.

During the raid on his properties in Basaveshwaranagar, his relatives' house in Health Layout, another house in Srigandhakavalu, a flat of his friend near Manyata Tech Park and his office in Shanthi Nagar on Wednesday, the officials had found around 1.64 kg of gold jewellery, 13.73 kg of silver and Rs 2.24 lakh in cash in his house. The total percentage of his DA is said to be 121.

B K Shivakumar, additional director, department of industries and commerce, Bengaluru, has DA 300 per cent more than known source of his (official) income. V Rakesh Kumar, deputy director, town planning, BDA, has around 131 per cent of DA.

In the case of Ramesh Kankatte, range forest officer (RFO), Social Forestry Wing, Forest Department, Yadgir district, DA is around 382 per cent followed by DA of Basavaraj Shekar Reddy Patil, executive engineer, Kaujalagi division, Gokak in Belagavi with 174.4 per cent.

Basava Kumar S Annigeri, Shirastedar, DC office, Gadag has about 190 per cent of DA and Gopinath Sa N Malagi, project manager, Nirmiti Kendra, Vijayapura, has around 929 per cent of DA.

The other officers, Shivanand P Sharanappa Khedagi, RFO, Badami in Bagalkot has 325 per cent of DA and H N Balakrishna, police inspector, Vijayanagar police station, Mysuru had amassed 129.5 per cent of DA.

Chaluvaraj, excise inspector, Gundlupet taluk in Chamarajanagar district had DA of around 256 per cent. C Manjunath, assistant commissioner, Ramanagara has DA of 216.5 per cent. A Srinivas, general manager, Social welfare Department, Bengaluru, has DA of around 220.8 per cent.

Dayal Sundar Raju, AEE, KPTCL, Dakshina Kannada, has DA of 55.1 per cent. D H Gavirangappa, assistant executive engineer (AEE), PWD. Chikkamagaluru, has DA of 81 per cent.

Girish, assistant engineer, National Highway sub-division, Yalaburga in Koppal has DA of around 200 per cent.

Ashok Reddy Patil, AEE, Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited, Devadurga in Raichur has DA of 164.19 per cent.

Maheshwarappa M S, district environmental officer, Davangere has DA of 198.15 per cent.

Krishna Keshappa A, AE, APMC, Haveri has DA of around 184.71 per cent.

