Accused gets life term in Central University of Karnataka murder case

The Third Additional and Sessions Court in Kalaburagi has sentenced an accused to life imprisonment in the murder case that took place in Central University of Karnataka (CUK) at Kadaganchi of Aland taluk on August 22, 2018, and has slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 on him.

Ganesh Basavaraj Aldi is the convicted.

Prasad Madayya Dinge is deceased. Prasad was sitting with his girlfriend when Ganesh robbed former of Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 from his friend.

When Prasad screamed while snatching the mobile, the convicted stabbed Prasad on his neck, in his chest, right side stomach and left hand. Prasad bled to death on the way to the hospital. Aland Circle Inspector H B Sanamani who registered the case filed a charge sheet to the court.

Hearing from both sides, Judge Jagadeesh V N pronounced life imprisonment under various columns and slapped a fine of Rs 25,000.

Of the fine amount, Rs 20,000 should be paid to the kin of the deceased and Rs 5,000 to Prasad's girlfriend in the form of compensation, the judge ordered.

Third Additional Public Prosecutor Gurulingappa Srimatha Teli argued in favour of the government.

