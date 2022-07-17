Act tough against tuition mafia, private school body tells Karnataka CM Bommai

The private school managements association has requested the Chief Minister to regulate the tuition mafia in the state.

In a letter submitted to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the Registered Unaided Private Schools Association (RUPSA) has alleged that the tuition mafia, which was earlier restricted to competitive exams like KCET, NEET and JEE, has now entered school education.

“In the name of coaching, the private tuition centres are exploiting parents. They have even started preparing students for the examinations conducted for admissions at Navodaya and Sainik schools,” RUPSA said in the complaint.

The association alleged that most of the tuition/coaching centres have not taken any permission from the Department of School Education and Literacy. “Though there are clear instructions mandating permission to run the coaching centres, majority of them are operating illegally,” said Lokesh Talikatte, president of the Association.

Some private colleges and schools are conducting tuition at the same building after school hours which is not permitted.

“Rule 4 of Karnataka Education Act 1983, and RTE Section 28 clearly prohibits conducting tuition at government-recognised schools and colleges. Despite that, some schools and colleges have commercialised the buildings. We demand strict action and proper regulations to monitor the mushrooming of tuition centres,” he said.

In the complaint to the Chief Minister, the association has named some of the private PU colleges in the state which have tied up with coaching agencies, and were allegedly extorting parents in the name of integrated education.