Action against judge: CM Basavaraj Bommai to arrange meeting with Karnataka CJ

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday assured a delegation of Dalit leaders that he would arrange for a meeting with Chief Justice of Karnataka Ritu Raj Awasthi to discuss taking action against District Judge Mallikarjuna Gowda who allegedly insulted Dr B R Ambedkar.

This was the outcome of Bommai's meeting with the Samvidhana Samrakshana Maha Okkuta and other Dalit organisations. Law Minister J C Madhuswamy, Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary and ST Welfare Minister B Sriramulu were also present.

Gowda, as Principal District and Sessions Judge of Raichur, courted controversy for reportedly asking Ambedkar's photo to be removed during a Republic Day event. Gowda denied this. However, he was transferred as District Judge, OOD, presiding officer of the Karnataka State Transport Appellate Tribunal, Bengaluru.

"The delegation said mere transfer is not enough and they pressed for suspension. Their other demand was that Ambedkar's photo should be put in all courts," Madhuswamy said.

Since the subjects come under the judiciary's ambit, Bommai said he would speak with the High Court registrar-general and get an appointment with the chief justice by the end of this month. The law minister will accompany Dalit representatives to meet the chief justice, a release from Bommai's office said.

According to sources, Dalit leaders were informed during the meeting that the government does not have the power to suspend Gowda.

