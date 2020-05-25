Activists, experts demand cancellation of SSLC exams

Demanding the cancellation of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations, a group of social activists and a few academicians have written to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, highlighting the risks involved in conducting the exam.

In separate letters, both the academicians and the social activists including Mavalli Shankar, Kodihalli Chandrashekar, Dr Niranjanaradhya V P have urged the chief minister to cancel the examinations considering the spike in Covid-19 cases across Karnataka.

“Over 8.5 lakh students are appearing for exams. This will put a further 25 lakh people, including the parents and the teachers, into pressure as the children are forced to appear for the examinations in this situation,” the letter

states.

“The government should look back and think what has happened in migrant workers issue? It should not repeat the same mistake in SSLC examinations issue,. It is nothing but playing with the lives of lakhs of children,” they said.

They even suggested to issue SSLC certificates to students considering recent performances of the students as SSLC certificate is important to everyone. They even demanded the CM to take opinion from parents, teachers and other stakeholders on the issue.