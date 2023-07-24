Activists urge CM to withdraw order restricting protests to Freedom Park

A coalition of civil society groups, organised under the banner ‘Horatada Hakkigagi Janandolana’, on Monday, petitioned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah demanding the withdrawal of the order restricting protests to only Freedom Park.

Bengaluru City Police through the Licensing and Regulation of Protests, Demonstrations and Protest Marches (Bengaluru City) Order, 2021, restricted all protests to Freedom Park. This was enforced in January 2022 when Karnataka High Court was hearing a suo motu Public Interest Litigation (PIL), on traffic snarls due to protest marches in the city. The petition argues that restricting all protests to Freedom Park was not a High Court directive as the order was issued before the judgement in the PIL was passed.

“Protests are a part of the constitutional right to the freedom of expression. When protests are restricted to Freedom Park, and condemned to invisibility, it is a violation of the expressive and communicative aspect which is the very heart of the right,” the petition read.

The activists opined that by restricting the protests to Freedom Park, the possibilities of key public conversations are eliminated. “By being relegated to a corner of the city, the meaning of the protest gets devalued. Restricting of protests to Freedom Park impoverishes the very meaning of democracy and renders it hollow,” the petition said.

The petition not only demands the immediate withdrawal of Bangalore City Police order of January 2022, but also the withdrawal of cases filed against activists for violation of this order.