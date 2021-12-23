Actor Aniruddha Jatkar's documentary 'Baale Bangara' enters multiple books of records

Kannada actor Aniruddha Jatkar has entered the India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records and Kalam Book of Records for his documentary 'Baale Bangara' on veteran actor and his mother-in-law Bharathi Vishnuvardhan.

He bagged the honour for 'conceptualizing, researching, scripting, anchoring and directing the longest documentary on a living legendary actress in India'.

Produced by Keerthi Innovations in Kannada with English Subtitles (run time of 141.49 minutes), the documentary captures the life of Padma Shri awardee and multilingual star Bharathi, who is also the wife of the late Kannada star Vishnuvardhan.

The documentary will soon be available on a streaming platform.

