Actor 'Bullet' Prakash dead

  • Apr 06 2020, 21:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2020, 23:13 ist
Bullet Prakash

Actor, comedian and politician ‘Bullet’ Prakash, who was admitted to a private hospital last Tuesday, was declared dead at 4.45 pm here on Monday.

Known for comic roles, the combination of Prakash and another comedian Sadhu Kokila turned out to be successful comedy pair in Sandalwood. The duo acted in over 25 films as comedy artistes.

Prakash was seen as a close friend of actor Darshan and appeared with him in several of his blockbusters.

He earned the nickname ‘Bullet’ because of his penchant to ride Royal Enfield Bullet. In 2015, Prakash joined BJP. His mother Gowramma was associated with the party for over 25 years as a worker.

Prakash, who debuted in Kannada films a child artiste, has acted in about 325 films, including Kalasipalya, Suntaragali, Mast Maja Maadi, Aithalakkadi, Mallikarjuna and Aryan. He was a participant in the second season of the Kannada reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss’. He also appeared in Soombe, a Tulu film. 

The hospital authorities, in a statement earlier in the day, said that he was admitted with complaints of liver failure, kidney failure and infection. However, on Monday, his condition worsened and he had to be put on a ventilator. Despite all the treatment measures, he became critical and his family had to be informed of his demise in the evening, the hospital authorities said.

