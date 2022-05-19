Actor's death: Cosmetic Centre has polyclinic license, can't conduct surgery

Dr Shetty’s Cosmetic Centre in Rajajinagar, which has come under the scanner for the death of 21-year-old Kannada actress Chethana Raj on the operating table, has a polyclinic licence that does not permit performing surgeries, revealed to the state health department on Wednesday.

Prima facie, it’s a violation, said Health Commissioner D Randeep. He told DH that the Karnataka Private Medical Establishment (KPME) Committee under the chairmanship of Bangalore Urban District Deputy Commissioner (DC) will initiate action against the health facility.

KPME Deputy Director Dr Vivek Dorai, Department of Health and Family Welfare, along with district health officer and taluk health officer visited the centre on Wednesday and found that it had been closed since Tuesday. Dorai told DH, “We have pasted a notice on their clinic door asking for an explanation within 24 hours. Irrespective of whether they provide a reply or not we will lodge suo motu complaint against them with the committee under the Bangalore Urban DC. This will be independent of the police case.”

Liposuction that is performed by a plastic surgeon is not a procedure that can be done on an outpatient basis, hence this is a violation, explained Dorai. “Dr Sahebgowda Shetty, the owner of the clinic, has not taken permission for performing such procedures. We will ask a plastic surgeon for an expert opinion on whether liposuction can be done on an OP basis and then close Dr Shetty’s clinic,” he said.

Anaesthetist not on the list

Anaesthetist Dr Melvin, whose name is mentioned in the police complaint filed by Kaade Hospital, does not figure in the staff list available with the district health officer, said Dorai.

“We will issue a notice to him seeking an explanation as to why he was involved in this case when he is not a staffer as per the Bangalore Urban district health officer. If he does not appear before us, we will do it suo motu,” he said.

The notice sent by Health Commissioner D Randeep read: “On examining the documents submitted under ‘Human Resources Details’ field, at the time of registration under Karnataka Private Medical Establishment Act (KPME Act) through the KPME portal, it has been noticed that only one doctor’s particulars have been furnished. It has also been noticed that your clinic is registered for providing medical services as a ‘clinic/polyclinic with dispensary’ only. There is no authorisation for the conduct of surgeries at your facility as per the registered category in KPME. Hence, it is summarily evident that the surgery conducted has been taken up without any authorised supporting doctors and paramedics.

“Against this backdrop, this show cause notice is issued. On receiving this notice, within three days, you are hereby instructed to furnish an explanation for the cause of death (of actress Chethana Raj) and produce complete documents pertaining to this case. If you fail to give an explanation within the stipulated time, or if the explanation is found unsatisfactory, action will be initiated as per KPME Act.”