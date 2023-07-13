Additional barracks to decongest prisons: Parameshwara

Additional barracks to decongest prisons, says Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara

Replying to a question by BJP MLC Prathap Simha Nayak, Parameshwara said that the government is constructing additional barracks.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 13 2023, 21:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2023, 08:53 ist
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara. Credit: PTI File Photo

The state government is taking measures to decongest overcrowded prisons by constructing additional barracks, Home Minister G Parameshwara told the Legislative Council on Thursday.

Replying to a question by BJP MLC Prathap Simha Nayak, Parameshwara said that the government is constructing additional barracks. There are 54 different types of prisons in the state with a capacity of 14,237. But the prisons have 16,053 inmates, he added.

Conceding that prisons are overcrowded, Parameshwara said, “Of the 54 prisons in the state, we are facing congestion problem in 28 prisons. Some of the major prisons that are facing congestion problems include Bengaluru Central Prison, Ramanagara, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapur, Mysuru, Mandya, Shivamogga, Mangaluru, Chikkamagaluru, Ballari and Vijayapura."

Measures have been taken to build additional barracks in Bengaluru Central Prison, Vijayapura, Mangaluru and Bidar to accommodate at least 1,000 more prisoners, he said. 

Parameshwara also stated that the government is fast-tracking the work on building a sub-jail at Virajpet with a capacity to house 80 prisoners and Arsikere with a 50-prisoner capacity. 

G Parameshwara
Karnataka

