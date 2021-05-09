Additional Drug Controllers involved in illegal Remdesvir sale in Karnataka: Ramalinga Reddy

Congress working president Ramalinga Reddy has alleged the involvement of Assistant Drug Controllers (ADCs) in the illegal trade of Remdesivir in the state. He has urged Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar to initiate strict action against such officials.

"The ADCs who are supposed to monitor safe and secure procurement of this injection are themselves selling it to middlemen and making money.

"There is a nexus between the drug controller and these middlemen (involved in the sale of Remdesivir)," he said in a letter. While the retail price of the drug ranged from Rs 900-Rs 4,000 per vial in the market, it was being sold at Rs 25,000-Rs 30,000 illegally, Reddy alleged.

The government should take strict action against such officials and middlemen and ensure that essential medicines are easily available.