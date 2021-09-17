ADGP Bhaskar Rao seeks voluntary retirement

Serving the Karnataka police force for 31 years in various positions, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP, Railways) Bhaskar Rao on Thursday reportedly submitted an application to the state government seeking voluntary retirement from the service.

Rao, who had previously served as Commissioner of Bengaluru City Police, met DG&IGP Praveen Sood and also Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar and requested them to relieve him of duties at the earliest.

According to sources in the government, Rao has reportedly said in his application, “I am seeking voluntary retirement from service due to personal reasons and I request you to consider my application.” DH tried reaching out to Rao on his plans of retirement. However, the officer did not respond to the messages.

Rao’s application seeking voluntary retirement, three years ahead of his superannuation in 2024, has created a buzz in the bureaucratic circles. Speculations have been doing rounds that Rao is likely to join politics and contest the forthcoming polls to Assembly from Basavanagudi constituency either from the Congress or Aam Aadmi Party

(AAP).

A graduate in Economics, Rao belongs to the 1990 batch of IPS officers and batchmate of the present commissioner of Bengaluru City Police Kamal Pant. Serving as the commissioner of Bengaluru during the outbreak of the Covid pandemic, Rao had initiated several measures to safeguard the livelihood of migrant labourers and the poor by involving citizen volunteers. During the peak of Covid-19 cases, Rao had ordered work from home to senior police personnel keeping in mind their health

condition.

Rao tweeted English poet Alfred Tennyson’s famous character Ulysses about his new voyage, “One equal temper of heroic hearts, made weak by time and fate, strong is will to strive, to seek, to find and not yield”.

