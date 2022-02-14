Admission process delays start of medical, dental classes

The commencement of the classes for the current academic year for Medical and Dental courses for the UG-NEET 2021 batch in the state will be delayed as the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has not yet completed the admission process.

The first round of seat allotment was recently concluded and the KEA has extended the last date to download the admission order till February 15 and the last date to report to the colleges has been extended till 5.30 pm on February 16.

As per the schedule released by the National Medical Council (NMC), the classes for undergraduate medical and dental courses for the UG-NEET 2021 batch should commence from February 14. But, the KEA has managed to complete only one round of counselling process and according to the officials from the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), this has delayed the commencement of the academic year.

Dr Ramakrishna Reddy, Registrar (Evaluation), RGUHS, told DH, the classes will commence this week. “About 75% of the seats were filled in the first round of counselling itself. While 30% of the students have selected government colleges, 50% of students selected private colleges. They have requested for the upgrade of the college,” he said.

As explained by the registrar evaluation, the colleges have been asked to wait for the next 3-4 days and start the classes for the current academic year.

“The delay in counselling has delayed the commencement of the academic year. But, for the colleges where 80% of the students were reported, we have asked them to start the classes as per the schedule,” explained the registrar.

According to the university officials, the commencement of the academic year will be delayed at least by 10 days. “There will not be a separate calendar from RGUHS and the colleges should follow the schedule issued by the NMC,” the Registrar said.

