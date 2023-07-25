Admit students from Manipur, Karnataka govt tells schools

The Department of School Education and Literacy has instructed all schools, affiliated to the state board syllabus, to admit Manipur students migrating to Karnataka.
In a circular, schools have been asked not to deny admissions to Manipur students citing lack of documents.
“There are some parents migrating to Karnataka due to violence in Manipur and seeking admissions to their wards in Karnataka schools. Such students should not be denied admissions just because lack of documents,” reads the circular.
The circular even stated that admissions should be given by obtaining an undertaking from the parents on the grade in which they were studying in their state.
The directions will be applicable even for pre-university courses. The colleges have been asked to get eligibility certificate online and to obtain an undertaking from students/parents with the condition to submit necessary documents within stipulated time.
