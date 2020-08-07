Admit students sans documents, govt schools told

The government schools across the state have been told to admit students without any documents/certificates this year.

Considering the delay in the enrollment of students due to Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, the primary education minister has instructed all schools across the state to admit students without asking for any documents.

In a press release, Minister S Suresh Kumar said, "By this time, 10 lakh students should have been enrolled (in the schools) and it is not possible due to Covid-19 crisis. This year, the schools should not ask for any documents during admission and consider the statement made by parents itself as a document."

The minister has even directed schools to conduct admission campaign between August 10 to 15 across the state.