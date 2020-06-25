Advancing monsoon brings widespread rain in south Karnataka

Southwest monsoon has been active over south interior Karnataka with many southern districts experiencing heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Parts of Tumakuru, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagara, Mysuru, Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts witnessed intermittent heavy showers, coupled with thunder, since Wednesday evening.

Barguru in Tumakuru district recorded 8 cm of rain in the last 24 hours (ending 8 am on Thursday). Ramanagara and Kanakapura witnessed 7 cm of rain each. Thondebhavi and Gauribidanur in Chikkaballapur received 6 cm each while KR Nagar in Mysuru district, Magadi and Anekal saw 5 cm of rain each.

Parts of north interior Karnataka, Malnad and coastal districts also witnessed sporadic rain.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain for south interior Karnataka and coastal districts for next three days. The IMD has declared Orange Alert for Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts till June 28.

Parts of south and north intirior Karnataka including Bengaluru districts, Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Tumakuru, Ramanagar, Mandya, Mysuru, Davangere, Ballari, are likely to receive heavy showers till June 28.

Almatti dam half full

Most of the major dams in the state are clocking good inflows owing to copious rain in the last two weeks. Almatti reservoir, the lifeline of north Karnataka, is already half full.

As on June 25, the dam has a storage of 60.776 tmcft of water. Last year, the dam had reached the said mark on July 11. The maximum storage capacity of the reservoir is 123.81 tmcft.