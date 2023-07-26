Adventure-seekers risking their lives at tourist spots in Karnataka

Overcrowding of tourist spots and trekking to “unrecognised” places during this monsoon season is putting the officials of tourism and police department on tenterhooks in the state.

The washing away of 23-year-old youth - Sharath Kumar - in Arashinagundi waterfalls near Kollur in Byndoor taluk of Udupi district has brought back the question of how prepared is the government to regulate such adventure seekers and make these spots safer.

Tourists are risking their lives to capture the “breathtaking view” of waterfalls, hilltops, forests and other scenic places.

While locals avoid visiting these places during the “risky period,” several adventure seekers enter the forest without the knowledge of guards deputed at the monsoon tourist spots.

“Most of lives lost at the waterfalls are outsiders, who do not know the geography and risky spots of the falls,” said Chandrashekar Bhat, a resident near Burude Falls in Sirsi.

A ‘Pravasi Mitra’ (guard) is stationed at one of the entry points of the falls, but tourists still find a way to reach the falls.

“We have put up barricades, stationed guards and the police department has also deployed their men at several tourist spots. We can provide security at known tourist places such as beaches, waterfalls and others. But adventure seekers look for lesser known places and this is where accidents are taking place,” said Uttara Kannada Deputy Director of Tourism Baby Moger.

Udupi Assistant Director of Tourism Kumara C U said in spite of creating awareness against tourists visiting “unrecognised” spots people are visiting them. “After the accident at Arashinagundi, the district administration has decided to ban tourists visits to all the waterfalls in the district. This is unfortunate but to prevent loss of lives this is the best way as we cannot provide security at all the tourist places,” he said.

Kodachadri hills in Shivamogga, Mullayanagiri and Bababudangiri in Chikkamagaluru district are also seeing huge flocks of visitors on Saturdays and Sundays.

This weekend, as it has been for the last several weekends, there were more than 5,000 to 6,000 tourists trekking the Kodachadri hills. Tens of jeeps zig-zag the rough terrain under heavy rains multiple times ferrying hundreds of adventure seekers, illegally, to the hilltop which has permission and capacity to hold 1,000 people a day.

“This (large crowd) has become a common scene at Kodachadri hills every weekend. Locals who don’t have alternative sources of income in these areas have turned to “eco-tourism.” However, that has now grown out of control and causing harm to the hill and surrounding areas,” said Lakshminarayana Kolaki, a resident of Nittur near the hills.

Ajay Kumar Sharma, a Shivamogga-based wildlife activist, said jeeps are overcrowded and ferrying people on risky roads. “The hill is an eco-sensitive zone. The officials should regulate the number of visitors to this place,” he said.

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Selvamani R acknowledged unregulated tourism at Kodachadri and Agumbe. He assured of taking strict action against violators.

Director of Tourism Ram Prasath Manohar V said currently there are no plans to regulate tourists spots, but the department will soon write to all the district-level tourism committees headed by deputy commissioners to take necessary steps to prevent unregulated tourism.

The department is creating awareness regarding the safety of tourist places and also asked the visitors to be more responsible at these sites.