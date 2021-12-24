Aerospace incubation centre launched at NAL

A new technology accelerator and incubation centre was launched at the CSIR-NAL campus in the city to nurture aerospace start-ups.

The announcement was made by Social Alpha, a venture development platform for science and technology start-ups.

Dubbed mach33.aero, the centre was described as the first public-private partnership in India. The centre is housed on the CSIR-NAL campus and will focus on aviation, defence, space exploration, agriculture and climate action.

In a statement, NAL said the centre’s ‘lab-to-market’ model will act as a catalyst to accelerate innovations and entrepreneurship while promoting start-ups and SME’s in sectors of national strategic importance.

“Mach33.aero will leverage innovations to build solutions for some of our toughest challenges with the help of advanced systems and frontier technologies like Robotics, AI/ML/Data Science, Nanotech, Material Science, Advanced Manufacturing, Cryogenics etc,” the statement said.

“The idea is to catalyse, incubate and accelerate start-ups and SMEs for Atmanirbhar Bharat in these sectors of national strategic importance,” said Dr Shekhar C Mande, director general of CSIR.

Social Alpha is backed by Tata Trusts, the National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) and NAL.

