After bypoll defeat, Siddaramaiah resigns as CLP leader

Following the lacklustre performance of the Congress in the Karnataka bypolls, Congress leader Siddaramaiah resigned as the Congress Legislature Party leader here on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference, Siddaramaiah said that, as CLP leader, he had the responsibility to uphold democratic ideals.

"In the interests of the party, I have resigned as Congress Legislature Party and will be sending my resignation letter to AICC president Sonia Gandhi," he said.

A copy of the letter will be sent to AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao, he said.

"I had expected voters to reject the disqualified MLAs who had indulged in horsetrading. My expectation was that voters, in order to preserve democratic ideals will punish the disqualified MLAs and teach them a lesson. However, that was not to be," he said.

"I respect the mandate given by the electorate in the #KarnatakaBypolls. I expected people to teach Karnataka BJP leaders a great lesson for orchestrating Operation Kamala. I am taking the moral responsibility & resigning as Leader of CLP & Leader of Opposition," tweeted Siddaramaiah.

"I sincerely thank INC President Smt. Sonia Gandhi for having entrusted me with the responsibilities and I will continue my efforts as a loyal Congressman to strengthen the party," he said in his tweet.