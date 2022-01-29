After court appearance, accused can’t seek anticipatory bail, says Karnataka HC

The high court has said that the remedy of anticipatory bail is not available to an accused against whom the trial court has issued a warrant for deliberate absence after making appearance once in the case either through an advocate or personally.

Dismissing the petition seeking anticipatory bail, Justice H P Sandesh has said that as per the high court’s verdict in Somashekar’s case, an option is given to the petitioner to approach the trial court by filing necessary application for recalling of the non-bailable warrant.

The petitioner, a resident of Hakki-Pikki Colony in Hosur village in Gauribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district, was booked under the Wild Life Protection Act for possessing three monitor lizards and three gray francolins at his house.

The petitioner had appeared before the JMFC Court through his counsel on the summons issued against him. He had also sought exemption from personal appearance by filing an application, which was allowed. However, he remained absent on October 6, 2021 when the case was again taken up.

The JMFC court then started issuing non-bailable warrants against him from time to time, citing non-appearance.

The high court said that once an application seeking an exemption from personal appearance is allowed, the petitioner again cannot invoke section 438 of CrPC, seeking anticipatory bail.

The court observed that the petitioner had approached the high court instead of filing an application for recalling the warrant.

“Apart from that, the appearance of the petitioner before the trial court has also been suppressed before this court and nowhere in the petition has stated that he had appeared through the counsel. Only on perusal of the order of the trial court, it is clear that he had appeared through the counsel and exemption application was allowed, but he did not appear before the court. Hence, NBW was issued. When such being the factual aspects of the case, once he appears through the court, whether it is through counsel or personally, he cannot again seek anticipatory bail,” Justice Sandesh said.

