After drug peddlers, police to go after illegal arms suppliers: DG&IGP

Director-General and Inspector General of Police Praveen Sood said on Wednesday that after a crackdown on drug peddlers, the police department will launch an operation against illegal possession and supply of weapons in the state.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, “this year, we have registered over 3,000 cases against the drug peddlers so far. It is the highest when compared with previous years. As investigating officers have registered cases under the Goonda and Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Acts, the accused are still languishing in jail,” Sood said.

To a query on the involvement of high-profile persons from the film industry in the racket, the DG&IGP said the police can’t differentiate between high-profile and low-profile. “The accused is accused. Those who are involved in the drug racket are already in jail,” he said.

About 9,500 police personnel had contracted Covid-19 in the state and 88 police personnel succumbed to the virus so far. The department had handed over a cheque for Rs 30 lakh to the family members of each of the deceased within 48 hours of their demise.

As many as 1,500 personnel are still undergoing treatment for Covid-19. The department had recently organised a function to commemorate the deceased personnel in Bengaluru, Sood said.

“There are around 20,000 vacancies in the department. The selection process for the recruitment of 500 police sub-inspectors is on. About 90% of the vacancies will be filled up in the next two years,” he added.