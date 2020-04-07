After fund suspension, MPs reconsider development plans

The Centre’s decision to suspend funds for Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) for the next two financial years is likely to slow down development works planned by the Lok Sabha members in their respective constituencies.

While MPs from the ruling BJP believed they could channelise other funds to make up for the deficit, those from the Opposition said they had no option but to put projects on hold for now. Under the scheme, Rs 5 crore is allocated per annum for local area development.

BJP’s Gulbarga MP Umesh Jadhav told DH that that various funds such as that of the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB), District Mineral Fund and CSR funds among others, would help them sail through the crisis.

“We need to prioritise our initiatives. Construction of wedding halls and the like, can wait. We will ensure that basic necessities are met. Further, we are confident that the chief minister will prioritise the development of the Kalyana Karnataka region. We are also hopeful that six months or a year from now, the government will reconsider this decision,” Jadhav said.

The MPs from Opposition parties do not have the same advantage, said D K Suresh, the Congress MP representing Bangalore Rural. “This decision to suspend the MPLADS funds will be especially problematic to Opposition parties. The ruling party MPs will take help of the ministers and the government machinery in general. Opposition leaders don’t have this advantage. We are seeing discrimination, of late,” Suresh alleged.

He added that the government could easily channelise more money by suspending publicity initiatives. “They spend thousands of crores on publicity for various departments. They should rethink priorities,” he said. He had taken up the works for construction of crematoriums in eight assembly segments which would be temporarily stopped, he added.

Janata Dal (Secular) Rajya Sabha MP Kupendra Reddy held a similar view. He had promised to develop infrastructure at Bengaluru’s Carmelaram Railway Station, which he would not be able to start now, he said.

“I had also taken up works for infrastructure development in 29 villages in Hassan district. Some of it is yet to be completed. There were other projects lined up such as building toilets for women staff in government schools, drinking water accessibility and construction of roads in Dalit colonies, all of which will be suspended for now,” he added.