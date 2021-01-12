After grades 10, 12, other classes may resume after January 15

Successfully reopening schools and colleges for higher grades, the government is now considering reopening classes for other grades as well after January 15. It is awaiting a detailed report in this regard from the Covid-19 technical advisory committee.

Following intense pressure from parents and other stakeholders, the primary and secondary education department has sought suggestions from the committee in this regard. The government’s willingness came forth in a statement by Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Tuesday.

The statement said, “There is a demand from parents for reopening classes for other grades also from January 15. We will take suggestions from the technical advisory committee on Covid-19 and accordingly take necessary steps.”

The offline classes for standards 10 and 12 reopened on January 1, with more than 50% attendance. Besides, there has been good response to the Vidyagama programme from the students.

Revised syllabus soon

The revised syllabus for classes 10 and 12, keeping in mind the exams, will be released in a day or two.

Minister Suresh Kumar said, “Considering the pandemic situation and shortage of academic days, the syllabus has been finalised from the exam point of few and will be made public in a day or two.”