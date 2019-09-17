After HC rejects plea, ED produces DKS in Delhi court

Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar was on Tuesday produced before New Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court after the Karnataka High Court quashed his pleas challenging the stay on ED summons in the money laundering case. The Delhi court was slated to hear his bail plea in the case.

Earlier in the day, the divisional bench of the Karnataka High Court comprising Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Mohammed Nawaz hearing the review petition filed by Shivakumar and four others — Sachin Narayan, Sunil Sharma, Rajendra and Anjaneya — upheld the order passed by the single-judge bench of the High Court.

The bench expressed that there is nothing wrong in what had already been ordered by the single judge bench of the High Court and hence there is no question of considering the review petitions filed by Shivakumar and others. Citing section 4 of the High Court Act of 1961, the bench rejected the review petitions and upheld the previous order.

Previously, the single judge bench headed by Justice Aravind Kumar had passed an order refusing to issue stay orders over the summons issued by ED to Shivakumar and others in a money laundering case.