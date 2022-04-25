After hijab, Bible in school triggers row in Bengaluru: Report

After wearing of hijab in classrooms stoked a controversy in Karnataka, a school's directive asking for an undertaking from parents to allow students to carry Bible to its premises has now triggred a fresh row.

Bengaluru's Clarence High School sought a declaration from parents that they do not object to their wards carrying the holy Bible in the school premises, according to a report by the India Today.

"You affirm that your child will attend all classes including Morning Assembly Scripture Class and Clubs for his/her own moral and spiritual welfare and will not object to carry the Bible and Hymn Book during his/her stay at Clarence High School," read a declaration in the admission application form for Class 11.

Also Read — Karnataka to include Bhagwad Gita in school syllabus

The move has drawn criticism from right-wing groups that claimed that the school is forcing non-Christian students to read the Bible. Hindu Janajagruti Samithi State Spokesperson Mohan Gowda claimed that the school is forcefully making non-Christian students learn teachings in the Bible. However, the school defended its stance and stated that it provides a Bible-based education.

Recently, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh had said that Bhagavad Gita would be included in the textbooks to lay stress on moral education in the schools from the current academic year.

Also Read — Bhagavad Gita to be part of school syllabus for Classes 6 to 12 in Gujarat

Earlier, the Gujarat government announced that the scripture will be part of school curriculum in the state.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: