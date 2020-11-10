After Karnataka bypoll victory, BS Yediyurappa to push for Cabinet rejig

Heaving a sigh of relief with the BJP winning the Karnataka bypolls Tuesday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s immediate agenda is to rejig his Cabinet, with him hinting at the possibility of some incumbent ministers being shown the door.

“Tomorrow or the day after, I’ll contact Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda and try to meet them to discuss the expansion of the Cabinet, which I want to do in the next 2-3 days,” Yediyurappa told reporters.

To a question, Yediyurappa said whether or not his Cabinet will be expanded or reshuffled will be decided after his visit to Delhi to meet the top brass. “Some (ministers) may have to be dropped, some may have to be added. I’m thinking in a big way. I’ll get the approval from the central leaders to expand the Cabinet,” he said.

There are seven berths vacant in the 34-member Cabinet. Yediyurappa will have to accommodate MLCs MTB Nagaraj, H Vishwanath and R Shankar - rebels who helped the BJP come to power. Munirathna, who won the Rajarajeshwarinagar bypoll, is a ministerial candidate. Plus, Yediyurappa will have to keep space for Pratap Gouda Patil who needs to win the Maski bypoll that is yet to be announced. The CM has also publicly assured a berth for 8-time MLA Umesh Katti, who is sulking. There are several others who are vying to become ministers.

The bypoll results that saw the BJP win - both Sira and Rajarajeshwarinagar constituencies - are a “clear indication” that the government has responded to the needs of the people of the state. “Whatever assurances we have made to the voters of two constituencies will be fulfilled 100% in the next two-and-a-half years," he said.

On bypolls to Maski, Basavakalyan assembly and the Belgaum Lok Sabha constituencies that are yet to be announced, Yediyurappa said that the BJP would announce candidates soon after assessing the ground situation and public opinion. “We must and we will win all three. We will start preparations right away,” he said.

Yediyurappa ruled out the possibility of his son and party vice-president BY Vijayendra getting the ticket to contest from Basavakalyan. “He will not contest any bypoll. If the central leaders decide, then he will contest the next general election.”

The CM also congratulated party workers for ensuring a victory in the bypolls.