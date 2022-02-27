After NEET exam, dress code prescribed for assistant professors' exam in Karnataka

The government has issued a stringent dress code for candidates appearing for the recruitment exam for the posts of assistant professors at various government degree colleges.

This comes close to the lines of the dress code for the NEET exam.

Sources in the department of collegiate education told DH that this is for the first time that the recruitment exam will be held under tight vigil with a prescribed dress code. The examination has been scheduled for March 12.

As per the notification, candidates must wear only semi-transparent surgical masks, as N95 masks will not be allowed.

As per the instructions issued by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), only half-sleeve shirts or t-shirts, light in colour, will be allowed.

No full-sleeve shirts will be allowed. Clothes with zip pockets, pockets, big buttons and clothes with elaborate embroidery should be avoided.

While trousers and simple pants are a preferred dress code, kurta pyjamas will not be allowed.

Shoes are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall. It is advisable that candidates wear sandals/slippers with a thin sole.

Male candidates are not supposed to wear any jewels around the neck, ears, finger rings and bracelets.

For female candidates, clothes with elaborate embroidery, flowers, broaches or buttons are not allowed.

Clothes with full arm-length sleeves should not be worn. Half-sleeve clothes are allowed.

It has been advised to avoid high heels and thick sole shoes and instead, opt for sandals or slippers. Low-heel footwear is allowed.

Female candidates must avoid wearing any kind of jewellery like earrings.

The admission ticket can be downloaded from February 28, on the KEA website.

The candidates have been advised to take extra precautions in reaching the examination centre before the scheduled time and be present there at least one hour before.

Prohibited items: Mobile phones, pen drives, earphones, microphones, bluetooth devices and wristwatches are not permitted inside the examination hall

Stationery like pencil, paper, eraser, scales, geometry box, calculator and log tables are also prohibited.

Wallets, goggles, belts, caps, accessories, cameras and ornaments will not be allowed.

Only admission card, ID proof, 2 passport size photographs (same as on application form) are allowed. Candidates can carry water bottles without labels.

