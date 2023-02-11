After scraping through last time, Priyank on slippery ground in Chittapur

Sitting legislator Priyank Kharge of the Congress is set to face an acid test in the Chittapur segment in the district, which he won the last time with a thin margin of over 4,000 votes.

The BJP is putting all its might to wrest the constituency, by wooing voters of major communities, besides upping the ante against the MLA by pasting ‘Priyank Kharge missing’ posters in November last year throughout Chittapur, a seat reserved for SCs.

Last year, Priyank had put the BJP government in a tight spot by exposing the police sub-inspector recruitment scam.

Out of the over 2.3 lakh electorate here, the Koli-Kabbaliga community forms the majority, followed by Lingayats and Banjaras.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other BJP leaders are trying to woo the Koli-Kabbaligas by promising to fulfil the ST tag demand.

The recent convention, where PM Modi distributed title deeds to Banjara families, is seen as an effort to win the trust of the community.

Priyank, who took on the BJP on saffronisation and communal divide, says there is discrimination in the release of funds for the constituency.

“I agree that that my victory margin in the last elections was not big. But the people are well aware of the government’s negligence of the constituency. The BJP has failed to keep its promise to include Koli-Kabbaligas and Kurubas in the ST list. The central and state BJP leaders are desperately touring the constituency in the absence of a proper candidate,” the two-time MLA and former minister said. In the 13 Assembly elections held here so far, Congress has won 10 times.

The BJP is in search of a suitable candidate from the list of aspirants. The party is making efforts to strengthen its base through Koli-Kabbaliga leader and MLC Baburao Chinchansur.

He was MLA from the Congress five times, representing Gurmitkal and Chittapur constituencies. Holding Mallikarjun Kharge responsible for his defeat in Gurumitkal in the last Assembly elections, Chinchansur switched to BJP.

In 2019, he was among the few leaders who campaigned against Mallikarjun Kharge, currently Congress’ national president, resulting in Kharge’s first defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.

Sympathy factor

Sources said BJP is planning to field the wife or son of Valmik Nayak, the late Banjara leader who lost against Priyank Kharge in the 2018 elections, to cash in on the sympathy factor.

“We are confident that BJP will allot the party ticket to our family. Priyank has not undertaken any development work at the ground level. My father had worked for the poor after he won against Priyank in the 2009 byelection. All backward castes are supporting BJP,” says Valmik’s son Vittal Nayak.

The party leaders are planning to woo Lingayats in the constituency by getting B S Yediyurappa to campaign.

“The BJP’s strategies against me will not work,” claims Priyank.