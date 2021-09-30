After 'Tika Utsav', 'Tithi Bhojan' tickles Karnataka's Twitterati

The renamed mid-day meal scheme PM Poshan Abhiyaan - with a sub-scheme Tithi Bhojan - tickled Twitter users of the state, as Kannada activists lashed out at the direct adoption of Hindi in Central schemes.

Tithi, which means date, is also translated as a day when oblations are offered in memory of dead relatives. Kannada tweeple latched on to this meaning to take a dig at the Centre, resulting in humourous exchanges in social media.

This is the second time this year that the direct adoption of a Hindi word for a scheme or event organised by the Central government became a subject of mockery. In April, Karnataka government was forced to rename 'Tika Utsav' - meaning vaccination ceremony to 'Lasika Utsav', after several people pointed out that Tika also refers to a posterior organ in Kannada.

According to the Centre, PM Poshan Abhiyaan will enforce 'Tithi Bhojan' - a community participation programme to provide special food to children on festive/specific days by people.

"Tika Utsav, Tithi Bhojan - Perils of Hindi imposition and blind Delhi Bhakti," wrote Kannada activist Ganesh Chetan on Twitter. Another user Chaitanya S noted that though 'Tithi Bhojan' was the right usage for special meals in Hindi, it is embarassing for Kannadigas (considering its meaning). "Please understand why it is wrong to simply borrow names from other languages," he said.

Vinay, responding to a post by Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje about the scheme asked, "Sister.. Can you read and write? What's this non-sense Tithi Bhojan? do you understand the meaning?"

User @Hosamaniraju responding to Shobha's post said that it was the turn of 'Tithi' after 'Tika'. "Comedy of Hindi imposition," he said.

