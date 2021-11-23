Agricultural panel suggests use of local produce for PDS

Karnataka must procure locally-grown produce for distribution under the Public Distribution System (PDS), the Karnataka Agriculture Price Commission (KAPC) recommended to the state government in a report on Tuesday.

The Commission submitted its report reflecting the ground reality of crop produce, pricing and marketing in the state to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

In its recommendations, the Commission asked the government to seek permission from the Centre and increase the quantity of produce procured under MSP for distribution of ration to beneficiaries.

The state needs about 20 lakh tonne rice for distribution under PDS at the rate of Rs 3 per kg. At present, the Centre has capped the procurement at 5 lakh tonne only. This needs to be increased, the KAPC said.

The state government should also seek permission to procure 5.29 lakh tonne ragi and 5 lakh tonne jowar (2 kg per beneficiary). Through this, the government can not only ensure MSP to farmers, but can also ensure that people in the state get locally-grown produce. Through this, Karnataka can become 'Swawalambi Karnataka' on the lines of Atma Nirbhar Bharat," the report said.

At a time when farmers have suffered crop losses owing to rain and floods, the government must revise the compensation provided for crop loss under NDRF, the report stated. At present, the compensation is Rs 6,800 per hectare and Rs 13,500 per hectare of rainfed and irrigated lands respectively. This should be categorised as agriculture/commercial crops and perennial crops and the quantum of compensation must be increased to Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh, it recommended.

Also, noting that farmers suffered massive losses owing to extreme climate and Covid-19 pandemic, the KAPC urged the government to come up with an app that can predict market prices for produce. Such an app, it said, must be able to pre-determine price for produce, based on which farmers can sow crops.

Bommai assured KAPC chairperson Hanumanagouda Belagurki that the recommendations will be examined.