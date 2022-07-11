Agumbe Ghat to remain closed till July 12 due to landslides

Agumbe Ghat to be closed till July 12 due to landslides

DHNS
  Jul 11 2022, 00:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2022, 02:18 ist

Malnad districts are reeling under landslides, mud slips and floods.

Traffic has been badly hit in the hilly districts - Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu.

The Agumbe Ghat, a major link between Shivamogga and Udupi districts, will remain closed for vehicles till July 12 following landslides at the 4th and 11th curves.

Motorists are told to take alternative routes at Someshwara and the Agumbe Ghat checkposts.

The Ghat will be closed for vehicles till 8 am, July 12 as repair works are being taken up at the 11th curve of the Ghat following a landslide.

From July 12 to 30, only light and passenger vehicles will be allowed to ply on the Ghat, said Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner R Selvamani.

Also, the unyielding showers may force the closure of the Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway on Shiradi Ghat, which is witnessing mud slips, for vehicular traffic.

