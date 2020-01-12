Ahead of BJP's 'Kanakapura Chalo', DKS asks for peace

Ahead of 'Kanakapura Chalo' padayatra organised by the BJP and RSS against the construction of a Jesus Christ statue at Kapali Betta, Congress leader DK Shivakumar has urged the people of Kanakapura to maintain calm, here on Sunday.

In a video released by the former minister, he cast apprehensions over the event scheduled on Monday, January 13 and said that provocative remarks will be made to disturb peace and harmony in Kanakapura.

"Members of the (Christian) community have prayed at the site for 400 years and are trying to build a statue of Jesus Christ. I have aided the community like I helped hundreds of temples and educational institutions," he said.

Shivakumar, who represents Kanakapura constituency, alleged that the motive of the meeting by leaders and workers of BJP and RSS along with seers of mutts, was to defame Kanakapura. "If any remarks are made against me, my brother (DK Suresh), or people of different faiths in Kanakapura constituency, do not be provoked," he urged.

The saffron party has opposed the construction of the statue at Kapali Betta, with the BJP government ordering a probe to look into the manner in which road, power supply and other facilities were provided to the Hill. Recently, Christian leaders from Bengaluru had petitioned chief minister BS Yediyurappa to remove any impediments to the construction of the statue.

BJP and RSS leaders are scheduled to take out a massive padayatra to petition authorities against the construction of the statue.