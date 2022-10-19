AICC chief number one, no power centres, says DKS

AICC chief number one, no power centres, says DKS

Congress circles are abuzz with theories on what Kharge's election as AICC president would mean for the party in the state

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 19 2022, 21:56 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2022, 21:56 ist
Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar. Credit: PTI Photo

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar rubbished speculation that veteran Mallikarjun Kharge's election as AICC president would create one more 'power centre' within the party that is preparing for the 2023 Assembly polls. 

"A third power centre? AICC president is number one and the only one," Shivakumar told reporters. 

This was a reference to existing 'power centres' surrounding Shivakumar and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah. 

Shivakumar also said that Kharge's election would empower not just him, but all party workers. "Loyalty, seniority and democracy...isn't it empowering to have a politician who has no black spot? It's not just the state or south India, but Kharge's election would empower the entire country," he said. 

Also Read | With nearly 8K votes, Kharge defeats Tharoor, crowned the new Congress President

Congress circles are abuzz with theories on what Kharge's election as AICC president would mean for the party in the state. It is said that Kharge would have a greater say in distribution of election tickets. "When [Kharge] was leader of the opposition, he had a place in the party's election committee. Now, he occupies a higher position. So, like before, he will have a say in tickets even now," Shivakumar said. 

Some in Congress believe that Kharge's elevation would give the party a chance to consolidate Dalit votes.

Asked about Kharge being 'remote-controlled' by the Gandhi family, Shivakumar said: "What should we call JP Nadda in the BJP? Did he win an election? How was Amit Shah selected? Kharge has his own experience."

Shivakumar insisted that the Congress would work as one family. "After I became the KPCC president, I sought the blessings of senior leaders. Even chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, rising above party lines, met senior leaders. Can we forget the Gandhi family and their experience? Their opinions matter. Do you excommunicate your parents once they become old? The Congress, as a family, will consult seniors and make decisions," he said.

Mallikarjun Kharge
Shashi Tharoor
D K Shivakumar
Congress
Karnataka
Karnataka News

