AIDSO opposes hike in MBBS fee

Members of the All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) staged a protest in Bengaluru on Saturday against the recent fee hike by the state government for undergraduate medical and dental courses.

Hundreds of students gathered at the Mysore Bank Circle in Bengaluru and extended their support to the protest and demanded for the withdrawal of hike.

Rajesh Bhatt, district vice president of AIDSO, said, “There has been protests consecutively against medical and dental fees hike. Instead of stopping fee hike, the thick skinned government has joined hands with private college managements and has decided to loot parents and students."

Sithara H M, district president of AIDSO, said, “NEET - One nation one exam - is in itself an anti-education policy. This calls for centralization of education

which is highly unacceptable. Students belonging to different states will have different set of syllabus, teaching-learning practices. One exam like NEET cannot be a credible yardstick to judge the merit of a student. This is one of the reasons to oppose NEET. And now, hike in medical and dental fees is just another way to commercialise education, and thereby, led to meritorious students from lower economic sections being deprived of the same.”